Miguel Barrios joins Sunnyside Fire Department

Miguel Barrios, 28, of Sunnyside is the first feature in the Sunnyside Sun’s Firefighter Spotlight.
Barrios joined the department as a volunteer firefighter on July 28, 2011. He officially joined the staff, ten years later, on July 20, 2021.
Why did you become a firefighter? “I became a [firefighter] to give back to the community I grew up in. I am always striving to help people and there is no better calling than to be a service to others. I was also interested in the medical field growing up and like working outside,” Barrios said. “To be a firefighter in a department where it combines both emergency calls gave me the opportunity to do both. I also wanted to drive the big fire trucks and save kittens from trees when I was a kid.”
What does your job entail? “Emergency medical services and fire suppression.”
What is the best career lesson you’ve learned so far? “Take pride and ownership in everything you do. It shows.”
What are you looking forward to as a new Sunnyside Firefighter? “Marking this accomplishment with my family and the community at the pinning ceremony. Continuing some long-standing traditions for community engagement.”
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? “Work hard in everything you do and don’t ever give up on your dreams, you have to fight for them.”
What is the best thing about living in the Yakima Valley? “All four seasons and all the agriculture that surrounds the valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.