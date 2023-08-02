Current print subscribers receive full access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Results for the 2023 Primary Elections are coming in with 8,439 ballots counted as of Wednesday, August 2. There are an estimated 400 ballots left to be counted with current voter turnout expected to be 13.14 percent.
The Primary Election ballots include Sunnyside City Council positions 5 and 7 and Sunnyside School Board District 4. Once results for the Primary Elections are finalized, the top two candidates for each position will move on to the General Election in November.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 5
Incumbent Mike Farmer is currently ahead for Sunnyside City Council Position 5 with 255 votes. Keren J. Vazquez, closely behind at 239 votes, is expected to move on to the general elections. Farmer currently holds 48.39 percent of the votes. Ken Anderson, who dropped out of the race prior to ballots being sent out, has received 33 votes as of Wednesday morning.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 7
Newcomer Jorge Galvan is currently leading in the Primary Election with 242 votes, with Jason Raines trailing closely behind with 192 votes. Incumbent Craig A. Hicks is in third place with 95 votes. Galvan holds the lead with 45.75 percent of the votes.
Sunnyside School Board, District 4
Submit your news
We're always interested in hearing about what's happening in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Leading the vote for Sunnyside School Board District 4 is Jory Anderson with 541 votes. Anna M. Saenz is currently in second place with 370 votes. Anderson holds 55.06 percent of the votes.
Outside of Sunnyside
Two current items on the ballot to look out for are the race for City Mayor in Granger and the vote for the establishment of the hospital district.
For the seat of Granger Mayor currently holding the lead is councilmember Hilda Gonzalez with 47 votes. Ryan (Stoney) Stonemetz holds second place with 34 votes, with incumbent Jose Trevino falling behind with only 28 votes. Gonzales holds the lead with 36.15 percent of the votes.
In the vote to establish the Public Hospital District, 981 have voted in favor of the establishment with 532 voting against . The vote is currently 64.84 percent in favor of establishing a public hospital district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.