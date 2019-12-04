OLYMPIA — Workers across Washington State will see the effects of a 2016 Initiative 1433, which increased the minimum wage. Worker’s pay will bump from $12.00 an hour to $13.50. There are no further large jumps slated for minimum wage workers, after the 2020 increase.
Going forward, each September, beginning in September 2020, a cost of living increase will take effect the next January, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
For more information go to: www.lni.wa.gov
