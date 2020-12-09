SUNNYSIDE — As community events have been canceled left and right this year, the Miss Sunnyside Court of 2020 has wondered what will come next and will their tenure end in a bitter disappointment.
Although the term for Miss Sunnyside usually ends after one year, it was decided by the Miss Sunnyside board the current court will remain crowned throughout the 2021 year as well.
The 2020 court expressed excitement over the historic chance to retain their titles for two years – the only court in Sunnyside’s history to be given the opportunity to do so.
Second Princess MacKenzie Evans, 18, said she felt humbled by the experience. “We are the only court that has been able to have the second-year status. I am looking forward to this upcoming year and hope we will be able to represent our city in parades and other exciting events,”
Echoing Evans’ excitement, First Princess Kaydience Porter, 17, remarked, “I’m happy that I get the chance to complete my reign because it would have been cut short.”
A reign that would have been filled with community presence, parades with scores of spectators that was not meant to be for the 2020 year.
“I loved seeing all the kids smiling and dancing to the music that was playing and singing. That’s something I really enjoyed and to stoop being able to have that experience is sad.”
While Queen Abigael candidly shared her sorrow of missing parades, the parents of the girls beam with pride at the perseverance and grace this year’s disappointments have brought, according to Rhonda Marquez, mother of Queen Abigael.
“We are proud that they love their hometown and their schools and look forward with optimism to the possibilities that a new year brings to continue to be ambassadors for our city of Sunnyside.”
As for the Miss Sunnyside court’s duties now, Queen Abigael shared the court is respecting the rules Gov. Jay Inslee placed regarding wearing masks and social distancing.
