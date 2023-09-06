Eight young ladies from Sunnyside High School are in the running for the coveted title of Miss Sunnyside. The theme of the pageant this year is “Do You Believe In Magic?”
This year’s candidates include several young citizens, including Margarita Gonzalez, Delilah Fernández, Natalie Treviño, Lila Rice, Eve Garcia, Rihanna Salinas, Mya Morales, and Ruby Morales Martinez.
Candidate #1: Margarita Gonzalez
Margarita Gonzalez, 16, is daughter Sophia Rangel and Michael Gonzalez of Sunnyside. She has three siblings, Saraii, Jesse, and Miguel. Gonzalez lists her mother as her biggest inspiration. “She is such a strong woman and never gives up when things get hard.”
Gonzalez is running for Miss Sunnyside because “I’d like to get more involved with my community and get out of my comfort zone.” If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Gonzalez plans to continue with her community project. After high school, she plans to pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian.
Candidate #2: Delilah Fernández
Delilah Fernández, 17, is daughter of Adriana Cardenas of Sunnyside. She has one sibling, Adriel. Fernández is actively involved in Pep Club, WE Club, Key Club, and Link Crew at Sunnyside High School. In her free time, Fernández likes to listen to music and spend time with family at her grandmother’s home. Fernández lists her grandmother as someone who has inspired her. “She was always present and offering her unwavering support and unconditional love,” Fernández said. “She has always given me words of wisdom to keep moving forward and never give up.”
Fernández is running for Miss Sunnyside for the opportunity to serve as a role model and make a meaningful impact on the community. “With this title I can inspire others to engage in the community and create a positive change.” If crowned Miss Sunnyside, she plans to work with local schools and professionals to host a therapy event including arts and crafts, games, and counseling sessions to those in need. After high school, Fernández plans to attend Perry Technical Institute and pursue a career in welding. Later on, she plans to move to Arizona and expand her career into larger fabrication welding.
Candidate #3: Natalie Treviño
Natalie Treviño, 17, is daughter of Ruben Treviño of Sunnyside. She has four siblings, Destiny, RJ, Natasha, and Leticia. Treviño is actively involved in Link Crew at Sunnyside High School. In her free time, Treviño enjoys watching movies with her father, going to her boyfriend’s football games, and spending time with her best friend. Treviño lists her father as her biggest inspiration. “As a single father of five, he works 12 or more hours daily but always has time for us,” Treviño said. “He always tries to make us happy before himself. He will always be my superhero.”
Treviño is running for Miss Sunnyside to show her siblings that it’s okay to “put yourself out there,” even if you’re scared of the outcome. She also wants to be able to make her father and her advisor proud. If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Treviño plans to organize a youth sports program to encourage kids to “put themselves out there” and try something new. After high school, she plans on attending a two-year or four-year college and pursue a degree and career as an ultrasound technician.
Candidate #4: Lila Rice
Lila Rice, 16, is daughter of Laura and Tyler Rice of Sunnyside. She has three siblings, Jacob, Braden, and Asher. Rice is actively involved at Sunnyside High School as ASB Assistant Treasurer, and is in Science Club, Link Crew, Science Fair, Sports Management, and Sports Medicine. Rice enjoys dancing at Sunnyside Dance Company, baking, going on walks, painting, and playing with her dogs. Rice is most inspired by her parents because they push her through challenges in life. “Even when I’m struggling, they remind me that everything happens for a reason,” Rice said. “I appreciate everything they do for our family and I’m so glad I have them.”
Rice is running for Miss Sunnyside so she can implement a service project she finds important and fulfilling. “I’ve always admired the girls on the court and hoped to be like them one day.” If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Rice plans to support youth patients at Astria Sunnyside Hospital through her service project. “As someone who had first-hand experience in a hospital, I know how difficult it can be,” Rice said. “I want to help others feel supported and make their stay more positive.” After high school, Rice plans to attend a four-year university and pursue either business or science.
Candidate #5: Eve Garcia
Eve Garcia, 17, is daughter of Maria Gutierrez and Adam Garcia of Sunnyside. She has four siblings, Gabriela Avalos, Jesus Enrique Avalos, Alyss Garcia, and Madison Castañeda. Garcia is actively involved at Sunnyside High School as junior class secretery, and in Link Crew and Sports Medicine. In her free time, she likes to read books, use her artistic ability, and focus on her self care. Garcia’s inspiration is her older sister Gabriela. “She’s my biggest supporter,” Garcia said. “She previously ran for Miss Grandview in 2012-2013, and seeing her run and win second princess made me believe that I can do anything if I put my all into it.”
Garcia is running for Miss Sunnyside to show younger girls that it is okay to try new things. “Even if you’re unsure, try anyway, because the outcome at the end will be amazing.” If crowned Miss Sunnyside, she plans to partner with the Sunnyside School District and host a “fill the box” drive for school supply donations benefitting K-12 students. After high school, Garcia plans to move to Arizona and attend the University of Arizona and pursue Sports Medicine.
Candidate #6: Rihanna Salinas
Rihanna Salinas, 16, is daughter of Alice Salinas of Sunnyside. She has three siblings, Makayla Sophia Gonzales, Dominic Elijah Salinas, and Enrique Lopez. Salinas is actively involved in Key Club. In her free time, she likes to play sports, work out, do self-care, practice gratitude, spend time with family and friends, and be involved in school. Salinas is inspired by her mother. “She’s a hardworking woman who deserves the greatest in life.”
Salinas is running for Miss Sunnyside because she believes she can make an impact in the community. “Since I was younger, I always aspired to be a princess; seeing how helpful and kind they are,” Salinas said. “I love spreading kindness and positivity to everyone.” If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Salinas homes to work with Comprehensive Healthcare to encourage a positive impact on the community by working with the homeless population. After high school, she plans to pursue a career as a patent lawyer or attorney at the University of Nashville in Tennessee.
Candidate #7: Mya Morales
Mya Morales, 16, is daughter of Alma and Martin Morales of Sunnyside. She has three siblings, Laya, Stephanie, and Hugo. Morales is actively involved in Science Club & Fair, Pep Club, Honor Society, Link Crew, WIAA Leap Committee, Executive Council, Class President, Sunnyside Volleyball Club, and Sports Medicine. In her free time, she loves to play volleyball, help the youth community, and being involved in school. Morales is inspired the most by her mother. “This woman has gone through horrible experiences and still manages to spread her courage and smile at everyone around,” Morales said. “She is my mother and forever best friend.”
Morales is running for Miss Sunnyside because she aims to be a leader for the community. “Our town of Sunnyside has an effective community leadership,” Morales said. “I desire to showcase my direction with high standards, goals and beliefs to everyone.” If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Morales plans to work to encourage to the new generation to make an impact and gain confidence.” After high school, Morales plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a degree in education to “continue our Sunnyside High School legacy.”
Candidate #8: Ruby Morales Martinez
Ruby Morales Martinez, 16, is daughter of Jessica Morales Martinez of Sunnyside. She has three siblings, Neveo Morales Martinez, Erica Morales Martinez, and Sofia Oblea-Martinez. Morales Martinez is actively involved in Avid-11. In her free time she enjoys going to the farm and horseback riding. Morales Martinez is inspired by her mother. “She is a hard worker and brave person,” Morales Martinez said. “She is a strong individual and I absolutely love her.”
Moralez Martinez is running for Miss Sunnyside to be a role model for younger girls. “It’s a positive way to be involved and leave an impact on my community.” If crowned Miss Sunnyside, she plans to help Rod’s House, the youth homeless shelter. After high school, Morales Martinez plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a bachelor degree in either social work or veterinary services.
The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will take place on Saturday, September 16 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by contacting court members or candidates.
For more information or to buy tickets, email ms.sunnysideboard@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.