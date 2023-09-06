Miss Sunnyside candidates take the stage Sept. 16

The Miss Sunnyside Committee will be hosting their 2023 Miss Sunnyside Pageant on Saturday, September 16. The theme of the pageant this year is “Do You Believe In Magic?” Eight candidates will be competing for the Miss Sunnyside title at the Sunnyside High School Auditorium at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchase at the door or by contacting court members or candidates.

 Andrew Hamil

Eight young ladies from Sunnyside High School are in the running for the coveted title of Miss Sunnyside. The theme of the pageant this year is “Do You Believe In Magic?”

001_Margarita Gonzalez.jpg

Margarita Gonzalez
002_Delilah Fernández.jpg

Delilah Fernández
003_Natalie Treviño.jpg

Natalie Treviño
004_Lila Rice.jpg

Lila Rice
005_Eve Garcia.jpg

Eve Garcia
006_Rihanna Salinas.jpg

Rihanna Salinas
007_Mya Morales.jpg

Mya Morales
008_Ruby Morales Martinez.jpg

Ruby Morales Martinez

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription