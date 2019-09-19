YAKIMA — Miss Sunnyside Abigael Marquez and Princesses Kaydience Porter, MacKenzie Evans and Hellen Palma will make their debut in the 58th annual Yakima Sunfair Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The 2019-2020 court will be riding the Sunnyside community float “Fantasy Land” along the one-and-one-half mile route through downtown Yakima. The parade is expected to last for about three hours.
The parade, held in conjunction with the Central Washington State Fair, which opens Friday, Sept. 20, is expected to include more than 500 participants and 125 vehicles as it makes its way down Yakima Avenue from 18th Avenue to Naches Avenue.
The Central Washington State Fair opens at 11 a.m. daily and runs through Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1301 S. Fair Ave.
