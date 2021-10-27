The Sunnyside City Council agreed to give $2,000 of funding to the Miss Sunnyside Committee for help in paying for their float, but future funding was brought into question.
The money comes from the Lodging Tax whose advisory committee, LTAC, met recently to consider the organization’s request.
Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma, who’s on LTAC says there was an agreement to fund the float because city council had asked them to, but a general concern about the future.
“Most community floats find funding from alternate sources and so we would like to encourage our girls to do the same.”
Mayor Francisco Guerrero echoed the sentiments saying that it would be safer for the Miss Sunnyside Committee if they didn’t have to rely on the city and that there would be many businesses happy to help with financial support.
Council members Mike Farmer and Jim Restucci bristled slightly at the suggestion the city not be funding the float.
“I think these girls and this organization represent our city well,” said Farmer. “I would like to give them as much support as we can.”
Restucci says he’d like to find sustainable funding to eliminate the worry of the Miss Sunnyside organization.
Broersma says there is concern from the LTAC committee that the program does not bring “heads in beds.”
Julia Hart said while it might not bring in tourists, it is a great advertisement for Sunnyside.
The City Council also provided $2,000 to the Sort 4 the Cause organization.
