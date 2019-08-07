YAKIMA — Miss Yakima County program is seeking applications. The program is open to women ages 13 to 24 in Yakima County.
Applications can be found online at https://missyakimacounty.org and are due Aug. 31.
There is no charge to enter. The winners and runners-up receive scholarships to continue their education.
The new Miss Yakima County, Miss Apple Valley, and Miss Sunfair are also eligible to enter the Miss Washington Pageant in June 2020.
The Miss Yakima Program is October 13.
