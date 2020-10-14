YAKIMA VALLEY — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YSO) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 13, a 24-year-old Yakima woman, Sydney Karn, was reported as a missing and endangered person but on the same evening, she had been found alive.
Karn was last seen in the late afternoon of Oct. 12, swimming across the Naches River off Highway 410 around milepost 113.
Her damp clothing was found on the other side of the river, but the young woman has not been located.
She was believed to be suffering from mental illness that had significantly changed her behavior over the last few weeks causing worry to her family, according to the YSO.
Karn was not appropriately prepared for the cold autumn weather and has been in the cold and rainy wilderness without any provisions to ensure her survival.
After an update from the YSO, it was determined that Karn was suffering from hypothermia and was taken to receive medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.