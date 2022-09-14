Second Harvest will be hosting mobile markets this month in Zillah, Grandview and Sunnyside on Sept. 22, Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 respectively.
The mobile markets will be taking place at the Zillah Church of the Nazarene at Noon, the Grandview Nazarene church at 11 a.m. and at the Sunnyside Walmart at 10 a.m. for more information on mobile markets happening you can visit 2-harvest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.