Residents still needing a COVID-19 vaccine can receive theirs at the Mobile Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Darigold, 400 Alexandria Road in Sunnyside.
Vaccines are available for everyone 16 years of age and older. No personal identification is needed.
Registration is optional, and walk-ins are welcome.
Register online at: prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/6069580721
For more information contact Amanda Villarreal, Health & Safety Manager at 509-494-9210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.