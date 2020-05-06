SUNNYSIDE — Jacaranda Garcia is living every mother’s nightmare – going through a pandemic with an immunocompromised child.
The 25-year-old Sunnysider is also a nurse working on the frontlines at the Grandview branch of Yakima Valley Farm Worker’s Clinic at the Mountainview OB-GYN office.
Garcia has been working at the Yakima Valley Farm Worker’s Clinic since 2016 and says living in this environment is like a dream that she wishes she could wake up from.
The nurse’s initial reaction was much like everyone else’s, she says. “I didn’t really think much of it until we finally heard of cases here in the valley, then the seriousness really clicked in.”
Due to her parents being in the age group of those who are most at-risk and her four-year-old son, who only has one working kidney, Garcia stated she knew that she needed to take extra precautions to keep her family safe.
She frequently washes her hands and sanitizes as well as avoiding contact with other people. Garcia said a big part of her precautions are removing her scrubs in the garage and showering before coming in contact with her son.
“It’s been really stressful working around all this craziness. Most importantly, I feel it’s been stressful to take all this home to my loved ones,” Garcia explained.
Expectant mother and wife of a volunteer firefighter, Tori White, agrees it’s indeed a stressful time, especially since news of the virus and changes to the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order are ever-changing.
While White worries daily about bringing a child into the world during a global crisis, she asserted “I have strong faith in God that everything will be okay.”
Being a pregnant woman coupled with the fact that she has gestational diabetes – a form of diabetes occurring during pregnancy – White is more at risk for infection.
“The doctors are definitely taking care of me, so I’m not too worried about that,” the 22-year-old said, who gets treated at Grandview’s Mountainview OB-GYN.
Her husband, Austin White, is taking great pains to ensure his wife and future child are safe.
When he arrives home, the volunteer firefighter immediately changes out of his clothes and showers to reduce potential spread.
Mrs. White said the Sunnyside Fire Department, where Mr. White works, has taken extra precautions as well by wearing masks and gloves around each other, sometimes wearing full gear when in an ambulance with a civilian.
The former barista at The Family Company in Zillah has found the silver lining in it all adding, “I’ll have a good story to tell my son one day.”
White added “We need to be calm for our children. Our children will come out of this with a story to tell and we will be okay.”
