TOPPENISH — A $10,000 grant secured by the Yakima Valley Partners for Education (YVPfE) to help 220 families in the Lower Yakima Valley impacted by the COVID-19 virus is now available.
The Latino Community Fund of Washington received the grant from the Communities of Color Coalition, to provide Valley families with food vouchers they can use immediately.
Food vouchers will be distributed to families in Mabton, Grandview and Sunnyside hardest hit by business closures.
Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside is also providing $1,000.
