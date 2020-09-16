SUNNYSIDE — Mayor Francisco Guerrero has reappointed Planning Commission Vice Chair Brittan Moore and Roland Rogers to the city Planning Commission, for their second four-year term on the Planning Commission.
Local businesswoman Moore’s term had expired January 2020 and retired educator Rogers’ term expired May 2020.
The Commission is now in the beginning stages of working on the city’s comprehensive plan on urban plan.
