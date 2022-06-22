TOPPENISH —Through Yakama Cares and the Community Impact Fund, Legends Casino Hotel distributed $1,063,645 to nonprofit organizations supporting the community. The Yakama Cares program selected 144 nonprofits to share $525,872 while larger grants supporting law enforcement, healthcare, and our municipalities were awarded through the Community Impact Fund.
Several Sunnyside organizations received grants as part of the Yakama Cares program including the Sunnyside Volunteer Firefighters Association ($7,500), Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care ($7,000), The Lighthouse ($5,000), Washington Elementary ($2,500), Harrison Middle School ($1,500), and Pioneer Elementary School ($1,200)
Yakama Cares, an annual event, donates funds to create positive impacts in the communities we serve, and it is funded through the Charitable Contribution fund. Non-profit organizations submit their applications annually between January 1 and March 31. The impacts of these grants will be felt throughout Central Washington including Yakima, Benton, Kittitas, and Klickitat counties. The committee for the Charitable Contribution fund received 274 applications to evaluate for the 2022 distribution. The applications undergo multiple rounds of cuts before the final selection. The committee bases part of their selection on the areas of need in the community.
