Mr. SHS fundraising underway

This year’s Mr. SHS candidates pose with their “moms” at the beginning of their fundraising season. Back row, left to right, David Gutierrez, Patrick Wise, Mateo Armendariz, Calvin Naught, Mario Alvarez, Delan Sanchez, Julian Chavez, Rafael Guerrero, Simon Johnston, AdrianSandoval, Titus Hazzard, Billy Francis, Thomas Rodriguez and Calvin Palomar. Not Pictured: Adam Ruiz. Front row, left to right, Adelina Valencia, Brielle Olivarez, Anna Alvarez, Emma Heeringa, Tatiana Madrigal, Veronica Puente, Vivica Frausto, Jansyn Carrizales, Macy Norem, Ashley Saucedo and Jenny Lopez.

 Tine Peabody/Sunnyside High School

Nominated by their peers, 15 Sunnyside High School senior boys volunteered to participate in the Mr. SHS pageant and fundraiser.

The contestants of this 16 year SHS tradition will be organizing and participating in fundraising activities to earn donations for the Memorial Foundation YouthWorks programs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.