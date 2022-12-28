Mr. SHS fundraising underway

Nominated by their peers, 15 Sunnyside High School senior boys volunteered to participate in the Mr. SHS pageant and fundraiser.
The contestants of this 16 year SHS tradition will be organizing and participating in fundraising activities to earn donations for the Memorial Foundation YouthWorks programs.
Contributions to the YouthWorks will provide funding for the Children’s Village and Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hospital both in Yakima.
The seniors have begun fundraising at basketball games such as: dashes for cash, three-point shot competitions and paper airplane throwing contests.
Just before the winter break the Mr. SHS candidates sang Christmas carols at the holiday lunch at the high school.
Planned upcoming events include taking over Bon Vino’s and McDonald’s restaurants, sponsor a Zumba night, taking on the SHS staff in a basketball game and maybe getting pied in the face.
The fundraising concludes with a pageant to see who will be crowned Mr. SHS 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on March 18, 2023.
