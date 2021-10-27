Multiple school districts in Central Washington, including several in Yakima County, have had extra security, or closed school due to online threats made on social media.
Sunnyside, Grandview, Granger, Wapato, Zillah, Kennewick and Pasco have all posted on their social media platforms about the threats.
Sunnyside Police Commander Scott Bailey says they were able to track the IP address to the 600 block of Matthew Ave. in Granger to an unsecured wifi network. Because of that, it’s unclear who sent the message.
“That leads us to believe it’s not a credible threat,” said Bailey. “But we have to investigate every time for the safety of the students and staff.”
He said they are partnering with the other agencies that also experienced a threat, but it’s unclear if the instances are connected.
“We would like to thank our community for bring this to our attention. It’s important that if you see something, say something.”
Requests for information from the Granger and Grandview Police were not returned by press time.
Anyone who has information about these threats is asked to contact Sunnyside Police at 509-836-6200.
