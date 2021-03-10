With the Law and Justice payment drive-up window already in place, Sunnyside Municipal Court Administrator Vanessa Engquist saw the opportunity to design a similar drive-up situation to serve the city court.
“We used everyday devices to conduct court so defendants could have tier cases heard,” Engquist explained
“And it worked.”
For her innovative and creativity, the Washington State Board for Judicial Administration presented Engquist with the Innovating Justice Award, an honor she was nominated for by City Municipal Court Judge Steven Michels.
In her efforts to keep the city court operating, and assessable during the pandemic, Engquist adapted the existing outside drive-up payment counter at the Law and Justice Center to conduct court hearings and proceedings in a safe way.
“She purchased equipment, installed outside canopies for court users waiting outside at social distance, arranged for Zoom proceedings with attorneys and provided training on the new system and processes.
“All of this was the brainchild of the creative and dedicated Sunnyside Municipal Court Administrator Vanessa Engquist ” Judge Michels said in his nomination of Engquist.
As a result, Michels wrote, her efforts enabled the court “to conduct all court hearings, including arraignments, bail hearings, Stimulated Order of Continuance Compliance hearings, to accept guilty pleas and hear probation petitions and almost any other type of hearing with the exception of trials despite the challenging conditions created by the pandemic.
“In short, Vanessa’s efforts allowed us to process about 150 cases a week,” he noted.
The court is held Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Invited to speak during the BJA award presentation virtually held Feb. 19, Engquist stated, “I am humbled and grateful for this recognition. This was very much a team effort among all of the partners in our local law and justice community.”
City Manager Martin Casey observed, “Vanessa showed great adaptability to preserve access to justice, and she leveraged federal COVID-19 relief funds effectively to cover the costs for these changes.”
The Innovating Justice Awards were established in late 2020 by the BJA to recognize leadership during the COVID crisis that promotes judicial branch innovation as well as responsiveness to racial equity and access to justice
Friday, Feb. 26, Engquist was putting her time into the reconfiguration of the court chambers for its reopening Tuesday, March 2.
“We’re all very excited about that but again, there is a lot of details to handle,” she noted.
