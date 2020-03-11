SUNNYSIDE — With the relocation of a heating and air conditioning unit at the Sunnyside Museum, damage to its roof will be averted, the City Public Works Director Shane Fisher told City Council recently.
The unit will be moved to the side of the 704 S. Fourth Street building later this spring, he explained.
“We have had issues with freezing and moisture build-up causing some leaking into the museum attic,” he described.
“The unit will be placed on the ground next to the building with a fence to protect it,” he added.
In other spring projects, Fisher said the annual city clean-up date has been set as Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fourth Street next to the swimming pool.
“We’re also getting ready to complete the paint job on the Skyline Drive water reservoir,” Fisher announced.
“We should be finished with that project by the end of May.”
He announced the city street crews will be restriping the traffic lines on Sixth Street and Edison Avenue.
“It’s going to take some time, as there are layers of chip seal to cover from previous striping projects,” he explained.
