YAKIMA — NAMI Yakima has announced the upcoming Pathways to Hope Conference set for Friday and Saturday, August 26-27 at the Yakima Covenant Church, 6015 Summitview Ave.
The conference will bring together faith communities, mental health providers and other community partners to build a grass roots movement that will provide support for people impacted by mental health issues, and help people find local resources for better mental health care.
