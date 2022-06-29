National Night Out in Sunnyside is making its return after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. Plans are currently underway and the community block party is scheduled for Friday, August 5. The event will be hosted by the Sunnyside Police Department and City of Sunnyside.
According to event coordinator Perla Zepeda, the block party will take place at South Hill Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and is designed to strengthen community togetherness and enhance the police-community partnership, she said.
Zepeda has spent the last several weeks lining up activities for the event. There will be hotdogs, music, and activities such as inflatable bowling, and miniature flag football. A dunk tank will also be available with a rotating roster which includes teachers and the new Sunnyside School District Superintendent Ryan Maxwell.
Those planning to attend the park for an evening of games and food are encouraged to bring their folding chairs and picnic blankets.
