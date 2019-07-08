SUNNYSIDE — It has taken a while, but the gas pumps at Sunnyside Food Mart are now modernized.
“No more having to go inside to pre-pay,” the store owner said last Friday.
“You can now pay for your fuel at the gas pump,” announced store owner Bobbie Kumar.
The gas pumps, which have been out of commission for the past month, went online Friday.
Kumar, who also owns convenience stores in Pasco and Wilbur, said the local store’s gas pumps hadn’t been updated since the 1990s.
Customers fueling up at the store had to pre-pay, he explained.
“I found travelers and older people prefer paying at the pump, and now, they can do so,” he remarked.
The locals who regularly stop by for gas, coffee and food will still be coming inside the convenience store, located at the corner of North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.
“I’ve been wanting to do this upgrade for long time ,” Kumar remarked.
He said the setting of new fuel storage tanks, which will be located to the east of the store, should be completed in the coming week.
