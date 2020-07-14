SUNNYSIDE — David Marks is proud to be the new Mabton Police Chief, a position he has held since the first of June.
He inherits a small force, but one he looks forward to building into a community policing team. “We’re putting in a lot of hours as we begin searching for candidates who will also like small town life,” he noted.
“Of top priority is finding a person who will have to be our School Resource Officer to work as our liaison between the schools and our department,” he stated.
“Small town policing is pretty much the same everywhere, and it’s all about getting to know the people living here,” Marks stated of his desire to build positive relationships with Mabton’s 2,500 residents.
Already Chief Marks has two accomplishments, one of which is making the ORI — the state’s original agency identification program —operational again. “It’s like a zip code number by which other law enforcement agencies can recognize our department,” the chief explained.
Marks said he has spent a lot of time plowing through more than 3,500 outstanding police cases. “I’ve reviewed 3,000 cases needing follow up or closing,” he elaborated.
It’s his second time as a small-town police chief, having served five years in the top leadership role in Langley on Whidbey Island.
Marks was former Chief Steve Araguz’s first hire, first as a police lieutenant on November 1, 2019, then was later appointed chief on June 1, 2020.
“Recruiting, selecting, and hiring Chief David Marks as their police chief will always be one of my high points in my career,” Chief Araguz said.
“I feel lucky that I was able to be a part of the process in finding Mabton’s police chief. He and I share the same aspects of community-oriented policing and I am confident he will continue to do great things moving forward,” Araguz added.
“He is a very respectable man with a strong understanding in police leadership and community involvement, two key elements in any police administration,” he continued, thanking the City of Mabton for selecting him as their interim police chief and “placing their confidence in me to help them reestablish the Mabton Police Force.”
Mayor Laura Vazquez remains firm in her support of Marks. “We feel lucky to have him on our team,” Vazquez declared.
As Marks moves forward in his role, he fondly remembers his first arrest in Mabton. He was chasing a burglary suspect through town, and eventually to the middle of a hop field before catching him. Surprised at the abundance agriculture, he noted “There are a lot of hop fields around Mabton.”
His wife Tara is a patrol officer at Sunnyside Police Department.
“Fitting into Mabton’s rhythm has been great. My wife and I really like it here,” he warmly affirmed.
