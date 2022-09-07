GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Museum has recently announced the commissioning of a new mural coming to town.
Muralist Larelle Michener began work on the new addition to the museum on Tuesday, September 6. The new mural will be displayed on the west side of the museum building.
The Museum Board chose a familiar scene from the city’s past, a mural reminiscent of previous billboards greeting visitors on the west and east sides of Wine Country Road. Michener is set to recreate the scene highlighting the past slogan of “Where Industry and Agriculture Meet.”
Volunteer Curator Ray Vining mentioned that the museum’s task is to “preserve the past for a better tomorrow,” and feels Michener’s new mural will do that.
Residents and visitors of Grandview are welcome to drive by the museum and watch the work in progress.
The Grandview Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
