SUNNYSIDE — With the years of community development experience in his pocket, Mike Shuttleworth hit the floor ready with plenty of ideas and plans for his new role as the city’s planning and community development department supervisor.
“I’m still getting my feet wet, but I already know what project our greatest priority is — completion of the city Comprehensive Urban Growth Plan,” the former Yakima Valley Conference of Government (YVCOG) community planning manager predicted.
A city’s urban growth plan is routinely updated in anticipation of what the city’s future urban growth needs and locations will be, Shuttleworth explained.
Shuttleworth is already in the process of preparing the plans for the process that will determine what Sunnyside’s next 10-year urban growth will look, explained City Manager Martin Casey.
“The last plan was completed in 2007 and was due to be updated in 2017, however that didn’t happen,” Casey said
Shuttleworth has years of working with the city’s growth plans while working at YVCOG.
“He will bring his knowledge of our urban grown needs to bear on our future growth,” Casey added.
“He knows Sunnyside and our land use/planning issues well and he is well-regarded for his skills and professionalism,” Casey said.
Part of Shuttleworth’s work will be to work with the city Planning Commission to gather public input to the city’s comprehensive plan.
As the city planner, Shuttleworth will also work together to assist the public with development of property, whether it’s by subdividing a parcel or actual construction or reconstruction, or the continued maintenance after the development of a property within the City.
Before joining YVCOG, Shuttleworth worked at Benton County as its planning manager for nearly 10 years. He had worked at YVCOG since 2017.
“In addition to being in a position to help realize the city’s goals for the future, I get to live and work closer to home,” he added.
He and his wife Jill (Anderson) Shuttleworth have lived in Sunnyside since 1992 and raise their two daughters.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to use my skills in future the growth of my community,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.