New rules protecting outdoor workers including farm and construction workers from hot weather hazards have taken effect as of Monday, July 17.
The rules were put in place to better protect workers as hotter and drier temperatures begin to set in.
Having first set heat protection rules for outdoor workers in 2008, Washington continues to be one of a few states with heat protection rules in place. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries recently made changes in order to provide further protections and expand on existing requirements to keep workers safe.
“Excessive heat is a real concern when it comes to worker safety. Heat-related illness can strike quickly, and in some cases, be deadly,” L&I Director Joel Sacks said. “Our climate is changing, and these updates to our state heat rules are a major step forward in protecting workers.”
The last two summers L&I enacted temporary emergency heat rules to supplement existing worker protections. These rules became permanent as of July 17, with the requirements being in place year-round.
The new protections involve shading, cool-down rest periods and ensuring workers are being monitored for any heat risk symptoms.
The updates to the rules lower the temperature at which action is required to 80 degrees for most outdoor work. Temperature-based action levels apply to specific portions of the rule such as drinking water and shade and include specifics on when and how much shade must be provided.
The updated permanent rules also add requirements for acclimatization and exposure to high heat. Under these requirements, which address the need to adapt to working in the heat over time, employers must closely observe all workers during heat waves and any worker who is newly assigned to working in the heat or returning from an absence of up to 14 days.
“Outdoor workers can suffer serious health effects from the summer heat,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “But, with water, shade, and rest among other protections, employers and workers can prevent the worst effects of heat exposure and reduce traumatic injuries like falls. These updates will require employers to be more proactive.”
To learn more about the updated outdoor heat exposure rules and learn ways to protect workers from heat-related illness, visit www.lni.wa.gov/safety-health/safety-training-materials/workshops-events/beheatsmart
