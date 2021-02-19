SCAM ALERT: There have been several phone calls to residents about expired newspaper subscriptions. The Sunnyside Sun NEVER calls subscribers about their expiring subscriptions — we only send paper notices through the United States Postal Service.
Please do not give anyone your information over the phone. If you receive a phone call about your expiring subscription and offering a "great deal," HANG UP and call Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.