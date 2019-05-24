SUNNYSIDE — The city officially reopened Stackhouse Bridge, located at the intersection of Stackhouse Street and NW Crescent Avenue, to Memorial Day weekend travelers, following a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the completion of the nearly $1.1 million project on Friday morning, May 24.
“We’re very happy that the bridge is open for the Memorial Day weekend and for access to Harrison Hill. It reopens an important pathway for our public safety departments, which restores and improves community access,” Sunnyside City Manager Casey Martin explained.
Highmark Concrete Contractors, LLC, were awarded the contract on Jan. 7.
The original plan for construction mobilization and demolition of the project began immediately following the weekend snow blizzard on Monday, Feb. 11.
Bridge abutments were installed, a rock line was dropped in for the scour to prevent the water from eroding the dirt banks by March 15.
This date was important because it enabled subsequent work to be out of the irrigation canal before Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District would charge the Snipes Mountain Lateral along Crescent Avenue.
Bridge deck panels were prestressed and fabricated off site, which required a concrete cure time prior to arrival at the beginning of May.
Once the components were in place, final bridge work was completed in about three weeks, Sunnyside Public Works and Community Development Director Shane Fisher said.
“We feel great about completion of the bridge project,” He stated. “I’m sure there will be a few people with their travel trailers driving over the bridge this afternoon, after it opens at 11 a.m.”
Remaining touches on concrete work for the sidewalk and curbs and reconstructing affected road surfaces were performed by Highmark. Bridge handrails are expected to arrive within a couple of weeks. The city also posted nearby street signage.
Sunnyside Mayor Julia Hart reflected upon the history of the original Stackhouse Bridge built in 1922.
She described to project representatives how the landmark served as a strong link between downtown and the west hill neighborhoods until 2016. At that time, Yakima County inspections of the bridge identified structural concerns that forced the City to impose weight restrictions.
“Once you cross the intersection, it becomes Sunnyside Avenue. This piece to the bottom of the hill is Stackhouse,” Hart expressed.
“The only reason this is called Stackhouse is because Mr. Stackhouse lived right here (northeast side of the bridge) in this house for many, many years… probably in the early 1900’s and shortly after the town was incorporated in 1902.”
After the Mayor thanked all the project partners and reaffirmed the group’s sentiment of appreciation to residents, along with their patience and understanding during the building of the new bridge, officials gathered next to Hart as she cut the congratulatory red ribbon which marked the city’s latest public works’ achievement.
