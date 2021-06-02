A new Washington state law requires cities to allow for transitional or supportive housing to be allowed where residences and hotels are located as well as allowing shelters to be allowed in zones where hotels are located.
Washington State House Bill 1220 (HB 1220) passed the legislature and was signed by Governor Jay Inslee on May 12. He vetoed Section 7 of the bill.
Sunnyside City Council discussed the potential changes to the Comprehensive Plan for growth in Sunnyside on May 3.
“These housing element changes are optional until the legislature funds the added planning costs for cities”, City Manager Martin Casey stated.
Until recently the state was strongly encouraging cities to plan for emergency shelters and housing for homeless. The current comprehensive plan reflects all zoning and available utilities throughout the city.
“The planning commission is working hard to create an updated draft for use public review. Until its finally adopted by city council, we will be making changes to the drafts the whole process through. The planning commission hopes to have a draft sometime this summer, probably middle to late summer, and possibly then have a joint meeting with city council to talk about the directions of the plan”, explained Planning Supervisor Mike Shuttleworth.
The issue of homelessness is no stranger to Sunnyside. As previously reported the parking lot located on South Seventh Street had three vehicles being used for shelter. The parking lot has since been cleared by the city and the vehicles have been removed from the area.
The city and the planning commission created the Comprehensive Master Plan for growth in 2006. Additions and changes are looked over each year with recommendations approved by council.
