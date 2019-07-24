SUNNYSIDE — Many of the city’s streets are much brighter at night thanks to the LED lighting project being completed by Pacific Power linemen.
There were about 810 lights slated to be replaced, the biggest energy-efficiency lighting project in the valley.
Public Works Director Shane Fisher, last Friday, said the project was 80 to 90 percent complete.
The remainder of the lights to be replaced will be tended to in the next couple of weeks, he said.
“They will need to return for a few because of voltage inconsistencies,” Fisher noted, stating wiring will be checked and replaced if needed.
“I’ve heard it’s pretty amazing,” he said of the difference the new lighting has made throughout the town.
Fisher said residents are pleased with the clean illumination where the lights have already been replaced.
When the project is done, there will be an assessment of the overall results, and city crews will look to see if some areas have too much illumination, or if the angle of certain lights needs adjusting.
There are people who are eager for the new lights in their neighborhoods, and Fisher said it won’t be long before the transition is made.
“Lori (Froehlich) said it’s (the project) run the smoothest, even though Sunnyside was the largest project to be completed,” Fisher said, referring to the Regional Business Manager for PacifiCorp.
