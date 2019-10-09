OLYMPIA —Washington state owners and drivers of electric or hybrid cars will see a new fee on their tax bill. State lawmakers recently enacted an annual $75 car-tab fee to pay for electric-car charging stations.
The increase is called the “Hybrid Vehicle Transportation Electrification” and according to the State Department of Licensing is exempt from the current $30 cap on car license fees.
