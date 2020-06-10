SUNNYSIDE – Reports of a Yakima Valley child being treated for the latest COVID-19 mutation is cause for additional concern regarding the ongoing pandemic, particularly in the county’s younger population.
In late May, Yakima Health District announced a child under age 10 is the newest victim of a COVID-19 related virus called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).
So far Astria Sunnyside and Toppenish Hospitals and Prosser Memorial Health officials provided no reports of MIS-C cases.
“We unfortunately are now seeing serious complications in our youth who have had exposure to COVID-19, even though they are generally low-risk for severe COVID-19 infection,” Yakima Health District Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson explained.
As of Monday, June 8, 215 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Yakima County, bring the total confirmed cases to 4,929 since cases began being counted in mid-March.
Monday June 3 the health district issued a face mask directive asking for all residents to wear a face covering with in public or in group settings, to help stop the spread of the highly infectious virus.
As a precaution about what symptoms to look for in small children, Astria Sunnyside Health Center Pediatrician Ana Garcia advises parents to look for fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea and vomiting among the children who may be infected with the new disease associated with COVID-19.
“Although, there have been no cases of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Sunnyside, children who are infected with MIS-C can become seriously ill and even lead to death,” Garcia stressed.
According to the Health District, the Yakima area child was a patient at Virginia Mason Memorial and was transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital for more intensive care.
The MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, Dr. Everson explained.
The cause is unknown; however, health officials know that many children with MIS-C had the COVID-19 virus and once diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care.
“We remind everyone that even though you, personally, may be low-risk and may be infected without symptoms, your actions can lead to severe illness or death in others,” Everson stated.
“Everyone needs to follow face masking and social distancing recommendations to avoid being the cause of infection and severe illnesses in others including now in our children, as well as our elderly and those with chronic conditions,” Everson reiterated.
Dr. Garcia also strongly encouraged the public to follow the CDC guidelines: wash hands for 25 seconds with warm water and soap. Use face coverings from age two and up to prevent germ spread, “…keep a safe six feet distance from each other, also avoid large gatherings,” she said. “Stay home as much as possible.”
Parents are encouraged to call the child’s doctor immediately if the child has a persistent fever higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit for several days plus any of the following symptoms:
Irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis (red or pink eye), poor appetite, red cracked lips or red bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry, swollen hands and feet which might also be red.
If the child is presenting these symptoms, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately.
