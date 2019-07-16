GRANDVIEW — When Gloria Mendoza closed the Vineyard Café about a year ago, she didn’t have a plan for a future business in the downtown space.
The idea to reopen the 150 Division St. location as a wine bar came about slowly as Mendoza met for professional business meetings in the café’s dining room, explained Humberto Rodriguez, company director of operations.
Following several soft opening events over the past four months, Gloria-Casa de Vino officially had its grand opening, complete with a ribbon cutting and a summer luau on Friday, July 12.
The interior has been redesigned to reflect the golden age of Mexican cinema, with a nod to a classic Spanish décor.
While the wine bar salutes the energy of the Yakima Valley wine country, Rodriguez said the atmosphere is laid back.
Gloria-Casa de Vino is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday -Friday, and for group meetings and parties by reservation.
The wine bar is open from 4–8 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.
Rodriguez said outside seating may be added in the future to take advantage of Grandview’s “beautiful downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.