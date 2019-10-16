PROSSER — Against the backdrop of a sunny, crisp Yakima Valley fall day with the soft gurgle of water flowing down a nearby Roza Irrigation District lateral, Thursday, Oct. 10, Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) laid out his plan to submit a new bill to address Washington State aging water supply infrastructure which he hopes will receive bipartisan support back in Washington D.C.
Standing in a North McDonald Road vineyard, owned by longtime Roza farmer Jim Willard, Newhouse introduced his plan for a “Water Supply Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Utilization Act,” which would help local water operators and managers maintain and repair critical Bureau of Reclamation water supply infrastructure.
“I have made it a priority to address these important issues for Central Washington and rural communities across the West that have Bureau of Reclamation projects in their regions,” Newhouse stressed, speaking from his background as a farmer and a former state Director of Agriculture and now as a Congressman.
He continued, saying, “that’s why I’m introducing this legislation to help local water manager access the funds they need to repair and rebuild aging facilities and ensure our existing surface storage facilities are operating as efficiently as possible.”
Roza Irrigation District board member Willard, whose family have farmed on the Roza since its opening in the late 1940s’, noted the main message here is that The Bureau of Reclamation structures were built 50, 60, 70 and 80 years ago. “And, now we’re having to do significant repairs on them,” he added.
The WSIRU Act, if adopted by Congress, would address the maintenance backlog at many rehabilitation projects, create a revolving aging infrastructure account for maintenance projects, and allows repayment of funds to be used by the Bureau of Reclamation, without further appropriations, Newhouse explained.
The Sunnyside lawmaker said his legislation would provide wording to strengthen the Safety of Dams programs to improve their structural integrity and provide flexibility in reservoir storage for flood control during low-risk times of year. The Safety of Dams program will raise authorization by $550 million to better match the cost of improving the dams.
His next step is to seek out support for the forthcoming legislation.
“Addressing things like critical infrastructure needs, water supply, and drought resiliency, and ensuring the safety and structural integrity of our dam system, our canals, and our irrigation conveyances is absolutely critical to our growers,” added Roza Irrigation manager Scott Revell.
“And we thank you for your help,” Revell told Newhouse.
