WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Dan Newhouse-R updated temporary changes to office operations on March 16.
He comments, “I remain committed to assisting and listening to the people of Central Washington, and my office and I will continue working to ensure all needs are met.”
District offices are currently accepting meetings by appointment only.
All public events hosted by Rep. Newhouse’s office will be postponed until further notice. This includes the Central Washington Job fair, previously scheduled on April 11.
Mobile Office Hours for March will be canceled. Upcoming Mobile Office Hours will be postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.