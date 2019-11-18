PROSSER — Four-year medical student Nicole Hannibal of Pacific Northwest University Health Sciences in Yakima was recently named the 2019 Dr. Burr Field Scholarship recipient.
Ms. Hannibal has already received the scholarship funds of $3,000 towards her studies. She is currently applying for a family medicine residency.
About the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund
Dr. Burr Field (1951-2015) spent the entirety of his 36-year career as a family medicine physician in Prosser, Wash., where he was deeply committed to providing compassionate, high quality health care for the community.
For more information visit drburrfield.org or facebook.com/drburrfield, or write to Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1655, Prosser, Wash., 99350.
