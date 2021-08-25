“Church doesn’t have to be boring, it’s fun,” said Cornerstone Youth pastor Joel Almaguer. Both the Neighborhood Church and Cornerstone Church youth groups came together on August 11 for a night at the park.
A month in the planning, the night at the park event was a way to collaborate the two youth groups together and to invite new people.
“We want to make church accessible to students, a place where they can go to,” said Neighborhood Church youth pastor Ramiro Chavez.
Both Almaguer and Chavez will be planning more events like this throughout the year.
For more information about upcoming church events go to sunnysidenc.org and cornerstonechurchsunnysidewa.com
