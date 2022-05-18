Nitro Nationals hillclimb releases results

It was a great weekend for hillclimbing at Rattlesnake Ridge Off Road Vehicle Park. The hill was in great shape and the Pro riders were excited to be back.
The recent Washington Nitro Nationals Motorcycle Hillclimb event at the Rattlesnake Ridge Off Road Vehicle Park has released the competition results.
More than 50 registered professional riders and around 20 pit bike riders came to the event on May 6-8.
Close to 200 campsites were filled and just shy of 3000 spectators turned out for the three-day event.
The Friday night pit bike racing put on by Grant Elsworth’s group Class X didn’t not release official results. “(The pit bike racing) was a blast with some notable riders such as Johnny Heffron, Tony Blauvelt and Logan Blankenship,” said John Nyboer, event organizer.
During the event, Mollee Weddle was the first woman to go off the X-Climb ramp while competing against one of the male pro riders, Austin Wurster. “This is the second time she has gone off the x-climb ramps at our hillclimb, she also qualified when she was 16 years old,” Nyboer said.
