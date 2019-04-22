SUNNYSIDE — It’s almost that time of year again… motorcycles and adrenaline junkies will be providing thrills and spills on the hill at Dry Creek Recreation Area in just more than a week.
The 2019 Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb, a North American Hill Climb Association event, takes place May 3-5.
On Friday, the amateur (trophy) and semi-pro classes challenge the hill. Pro qualifiers are staged the following day.
Sunday will be the finals, X-Climb and King of the Hill Cash Climb.
Gates open each of the three days. Those camping the weekend can enter as early as 9 a.m. Thursday.
