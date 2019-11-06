SUNNYSIDE — There is no reportable movement in the Washington State Attorney General’s lawsuit against the City of Sunnyside, and the City’s subsequent Motion to Dismiss, as of Monday, Nov. 4.
According to the national judicial public records page, PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records), Judge Rosanna Malouf-Peterson, Federal U.S. Court Eastern Washington District has not yet ruled on the City’s Motion to Dismiss response which was filed Aug. 7, 2019.
