SUNNYSIDE — Police have no new leads in the Sunday, May 30 shooting at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway, but a person of interest has been identified.
Officers want to talk with Jose Fernandez Farias, 55, in relation to the shooting, said Commander Scott Bailey Tuesday, June 9.
Farias is described as being 5’5”, 160 pounds with black hair and green eyes.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Yakima Valley Highway when multiple calls regarding shots fired were reported about 3:15 p.m. A 42-year-old male victim was reported wounded and taken by private vehicle to the local hospital.
Evidence collected at the scene near El Mejor Taquito and Big Smoke and Vape Shop, included shelling casings pointing to 10 or 12 shots having been fired.
Bailey said search warrants had been issued for several vehicles.
The commander urges anyone with information about the shooting to call the Sunnyside police and ask to speak to Detective Melissa Heeren at 837-2120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.