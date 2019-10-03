WAPATO — Noah's Ark, a charity project of Generating Hope’s project will host a fundraiser event for its 30-bed chronic homeless overnight shelter and day center operations on Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. at Treveri Cellars, 71 Gangl Road.
Tickets are available from Generating Hope at $60 per individual, $100 per couple. All proceeds benefit Noah's Ark winter operations directly.
The evening will feature guitar Americana serenades by songstress Julie Conley, Treveri's award-winning sparkling wine and fine hors d'oeuvres by their chef.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Geoff Baker at (509) 930-0686 or e-mail: noahsark.genhope@gmail.com. Tax-deductible donations can be made by visiting the website: www.GeneratingHope.org.
