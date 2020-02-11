SUNNYSIDE — Neighborhood Church of Sunnyside recently completed their remodeling projects with money left over and look to share the wealth.
“Now we are looking for nominations: maybe a widow of a military member, police officer, or firefighter,” Pastor Bob North suggested.
Nominees must be the current owner and reside in the home.
Nominations should be submitted to Standard Paint and Flooring, 717 Yakima Valley Highway.
