SUNNYSIDE — As his first official duty as Noon Rotary President, Ron Jetter stood on the city pool swim deck congratulated the Sunnyside Sharks on their 2019 season last Tuesday evening.
And, to present them with a $3,500 check to be used for team expenses, from medals to team dues.
Standing with the 82 team members, who were preparing to face the Othello Swim Team, Jetter said he was impressed with the young people’s dedication to their swimming regime.
“Swimmers, age 5-18, are up and in the pool at 6 a.m. every day from mid-June through the end of July,” parent volunteer Reece Paulus stated.
The Noon Rotary maintains a long-term partnership with the swim team and helps to support them in a variety of ways, from assisting in the refreshment stand to staffing the home meets.
“They get a lot more out of the swimming than just a lifelong fitness hobby,” he added.
“They learn about pride and gain confidence,” Jetter explained.
