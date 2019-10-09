SUNNYSIDE – The Nouvella Club, which meets Thursday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. at Snipes Brewery, 905 Yakima Valley Highway, will host West Benton County Fire and Rescue Chief Seth Johnson.
Johnson’s program will include recommendations for personal safety, fire safety, and disaster preparedness.
Guests are welcome at all Nouvella meetings. To RSVP call 837-7724 for reservations.
