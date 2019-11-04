YAKIMA COUNTY —Yakima County voters are reminded to place their ballots in the elections box or get them postmarked no later than tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Voters new to Washington State have the ability to register and vote on Election Day, as long as they present in person before 8 p.m. to the Yakima County Election’s Office in Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.