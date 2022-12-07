Nuestra Casa debuts new location

Nuestra Casa welcomed the community to their new home on Thursday, Dec. 1 during their grand opening to their new location on South Seventh Street.
Nuestra Casa first opened in 2003 with classes being taught out of the unoccupied classrooms at the former school at the St. Joseph Church, Nuestra Casa later moved in 2015 to the Sunnyside United Methodist church where they occupied second floor of the educational wing.
The organization was started by Sister Mary Rita Rohde after her return to Sunnyside from her 5-year term of leadership for the sisters of the Holy Names in Montreal, QC, Canada.
Sister Rita interviewed eighty individuals who worked with low-income people in the Lower Yakima Valley in order to determine what the greatest unmet need was among women and children in the lower valley.
“When I returned to Sunnyside in 2002, I felt like I had to something to help the immigrants within the lower valley,” said Sister Rita. “It turned out that immigrant women were the least educated, most vulnerable and the least likely to get a well-paying job.”
Nuestra Casa first started off by teaching English classes though they learned early on other needs the immigrant community needed and reached out to different organizations in order to help them in obtaining driver’s licenses and other needs.
Nuestra Casa currently has computer classes, citizenship classes, legal Services, a GED program and their English language learners’ program.
During the grand opening ceremony speakers talked about their experience with Nuestra Casa, one of which was Marlene Gonzalez.
Gonzales moved to Sunnyside in 2014 and started classes at Nuestra Casa for English, she talked about her need to understand the language due to her eldest son preferring to speak English.
Gonzales worked in a warehouse for 10 years and during that time she was able to take classes when she wasn’t at work, with Nuestra Casa also helping with childcare.
She later became a substitute teacher at the Sunnyside School District and with the help from Nuestra Casa was able to complete her degree and become earn her citizenship.
“I found support here,” Gonzalez said, “A lot of time we don’t have confidence in ourselves, and we need someone else to remind us that we are capable of accomplishing what we want.”
Nuestra Casa is located at 301 South 7th Street and can be contacted at 509-839-7602.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
