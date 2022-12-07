Nuestra Casa debuts new location

Nuestra Casa welcomed the community to their new home on Thursday, Dec. 1 during their grand opening to their new location at 301 South 7th Street in Sunnyside.

 Kennia Perez

Nuestra Casa first opened in 2003 with classes being taught out of the unoccupied classrooms at the former school at the St. Joseph Church, Nuestra Casa later moved in 2015 to the Sunnyside United Methodist church where they occupied second floor of the educational wing.

