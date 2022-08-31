Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside has become a new location for Heritage Universities High School Equivalency Program (HEP).
The HEP program will provide classes for individuals 16 and over to help in receiving their High School Equivalent Diploma (HSED)/GED.
To be able to participate in this program individuals will need to have a valid identification, be assessed at or above a ninth grade level and have worked or have immediate family members that have worked a minimum of 75 days during the past 24 months as a migrant or seasonal farm worker.
Heritage Universities HEP Program is funded by the Office of Migrant Education and serves 100 students annually. Each HEP enrolled student receives 80 hours of direct instruction within each of the four content areas.
Nuestra Casa will have instructors teaching Monday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. those interested in applying can contact the Heritage HEP program office at 509-865-0736 or by email at HeritageHEP@heritage.edu.
