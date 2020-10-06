SUNNYSIDE — At the board work session on Monday, Oct. 5, discussions on how to return and when to return took place after Yakima Health District announced on Sept. 28 schools could potentially return to a staggered hybrid learning model no sooner than Oct. 12.
Opening comments came from teachers Karl Johnson and Tyler Miller of the Sunnyside Education Association (SEA) asking the Board of Directors to consider to not tie the district down to a date that would not ensure anything but success.
“We want to do this right…go slow to go fast,” Miller urged, stating that the examples of other districts opening sooner leads to doubts that Sunnyside School District will be ready to open by the proposed start date Oct. 19.
Superintendent Kevin McKay suggested three options for the board’s consideration of staggered start dates for the schools. The first option being elementary students returning on Oct. 19, middle schoolers on Nov. 9, and high schoolers on Nov. 30.
The second option is elementary to begin on Oct. 26, middle school on Nov. 16, high school on Dec. 7.
Thirdly, elementary beginning on Nov. 2, middle school on Nov. 23, following with high school on Dec. 14.
McKay added, “We feel great importance for our orientation meetings.” He continued emphatically that an opportunity to clearly communicate with parents and students about what to expect in the hybrid learning model would be greatly beneficial.
The superintendent also publicly declared, “I am a believer that face-to-face learning is the best way to educate students and I do believe we can, as a school district, put the parameters in place… to provide a healthy safe environment for student to come for in person learning.”
President of the Board of Directors Steve Winfree asked for McKay’s preferred option as superintendent to which McKay confidently replied, “My preferred option would be that we start our elementary students on Oct. 26,” the second date option.
Board member Rocky Simmons made a motion to approve the target date of Oct. 26 as McKay suggested. Board member Dylan Gardner seconded the motion.
Board member Michelle Perry was concerned about the middle school and high school start dates, stating the first trimester would end (Nov. 19) meaning middle schoolers would be starting right before the end and high school would be a couple of weeks in.
“I know that was a recommendation from somebody in the chat saying, ‘Let’s start them at the beginning of the tri.’ We don’t have that flexibility if we go with the second date. We have that flexibility if we go by the first date.”
The Oct. 26 start was ultimately approved with Sandra Linde, Simmons, Gardner, and Winfree voting yes.
Michelle Perry abstained, stating, “My vote really doesn’t matter, it’s already passed, so it’s fine. I abstain.”
