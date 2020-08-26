YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a transient offender who has been released from jail and checked in near Yakima locations.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
Persons who lack a fixed residence are required to report in weekly at the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level II offender Lawrence A. Bittenbender, 66, was reported to have checked in near the 900 block of Arlington Street in Yakima on the week of Aug. 17.
Bittenbender was convicted in Dec. 1995 for child molestation in the first degree. His aliases are Larry Bittenbender, Lawrence Allen Bittenbender, and Lawrence Bittenbender.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.